Russia, ASEAN Should Cooperate To Help Economies Recover - Cambodian Official

Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia should increase trade and investment to help their economies recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said at a round table on the role of responsible political forces of Russia and ASEAN in strengthening safety and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

Cambodia's prime minister noted that the kingdom is proud of good ties with Russia, which has always been a reliable partner both for Cambodia and the whole region.

"Besides, Russia is the eighth trade partner of АSEАN members. From the viewpoint of trade and investments we were moving forward over the past years. Moreover, there is a range of initiatives in finances, education, business communication and youth exchange, all this brings extra benefits to our nations.

After the pandemic we need to keep cooperating and recover. I don't hesitate [to say] that Russia and ASEAN can do it more effectively together due to boosting trade, investments, and mutual flows in various directions," Hun Sen said.

The prime minister added that cooperation between ASEAN and Russia within the UN system should also be boosted based on mutual respect, understanding, non-interference as far as internal affairs, and beneficial partnership.

ASEAN includes Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Singapore, and Vietnam.

