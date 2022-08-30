UrduPoint.com

Russia, ASEAN To Expand Energy Cooperation - Russian Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will expand cooperation in the gas sphere and the field of low-carbon technologies, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday

"Dmitry Semenov (the Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Russian Energy Ministry) met with the leadership of the ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Center for Energy, as well as with a representative of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting. "the parties discussed the development of energy cooperation and the expansion of project activities, including in the gas and low-carbon technologies spheres," according to the statement.

Moscow considers the countries of Southeast Asia as reliable partners and the region as one of its cooperation priorities, Semenov said.

The officials also touched upon the issue of ASEAN members' participation in the Russian Energy Week, which will be held in Moscow on October 12-14, according to the report.

Russian Energy Week International Forum was established in 2016 to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international energy cooperation.

