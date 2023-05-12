Russia, ASEAN to Ratify New Energy Road Map - Official

Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are in the final stage of ratifying a new energy road map, Russian Permanent Representative to the ASEAN Evgeny Zagainov told Sputnik on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are in the final stage of ratifying a new energy road map, Russian Permanent Representative to the ASEAN Evgeny Zagainov told Sputnik on Friday.

"(As for) energy. At this point, the ratification of a working plan in this field is being finalized. In 2022, the executive director of the ASEAN Center for Energy took part in the Russian Energy Week, and a letter of intent was signed between the center and the Russian Energy Agency," he said.�

The new working plan on the Russia-ASEAN energy cooperation takes into account previous experience and presupposes further cooperation between the sides in nuclear energy, energy safety and stability, expansion of trade and investments in energy, including renewable energy resources and energy efficiency technologies, as well as energy infrastructure, Zagainov said.

He added that the plan also includes expanded cooperation in clean coal technologies, crude oil and natural gas extraction and production, development of infrastructure necessary for the extensive use of natural gas as motor fuel in transportation and development of petroleum refineries, as well as joint research and exchange of information and best practices.

The fulfillment of this comprehensive plan will be instrumental in the strengthening of institutional ties between Russia and the ASEAN, Zagainov said.�