Russia-ASEAN Working Group on Science, Technology to Meet in Moscow Next Week - Medvedev

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) A meeting of the Russia-ASEAN Working Group on Science and Technology will be held in Moscow next week, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday.

"There is also a Russian-ASEAN Working Group on Scientific and Technological Cooperation. Its meeting is planned for next week in Moscow," he said, speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok.

The prime minister went on to laud other cooperation groups between Russia and ASEAN countries, such as education, which has facilitated the exchange of technical know-how and highly-trained specialists.

Medvedev attended as Russia's highest-placed official at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which attracts global leaders to strengthen ties with the South East Asian realm. Agreements made at the summit result in a plethora of different working groups and committees between ASEAN and major world powers that meet and conduct business throughout the year.

An official statement from the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation (AMMSTI) confirmed that the meeting would take place in Moscow on November 7.