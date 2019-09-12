MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moscow asked Washington via Interpol about the location of Oleg Smolenkov, whom media call a US informant, in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"A Russian citizen disappeared on the territory of a foreign state with his entire family. A criminal case was initiated immediately over this as far as we know," Zakharova told reporters.

"Two years later, the American media publish a material that he is in the United States. Certainly, this information, these materials require verification within the framework of the relevant procedures, norms. And in this regard, Washington was asked questions through Interpol about the fact that a Russian citizen was lost and then found on US territory," she said.

Zakharova said the 'spy scandal' around Smolenkov was classic propaganda against US President Donald Trump in the beginning of the election campaign.