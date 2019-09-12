UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Asked Interpol About Alleged US Informant Smolenkov's Location In US - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:01 PM

Russia Asked Interpol About Alleged US Informant Smolenkov's Location in US - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moscow asked Washington via Interpol about the location of Oleg Smolenkov, whom media call a US informant, in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"A Russian citizen disappeared on the territory of a foreign state with his entire family. A criminal case was initiated immediately over this as far as we know," Zakharova told reporters.

"Two years later, the American media publish a material that he is in the United States. Certainly, this information, these materials require verification within the framework of the relevant procedures, norms. And in this regard, Washington was asked questions through Interpol about the fact that a Russian citizen was lost and then found on US territory," she said.

Zakharova said the 'spy scandal' around Smolenkov was classic propaganda against US President Donald Trump in the beginning of the election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Moscow Russia Washington Trump United States Criminals Family Media

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.