Russia Asking US Questions About AUKUS But Not As Part Of Stability Consultations- Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:59 PM

Russia has submitted to the United States some questions regarding the new AUKUS alliance and the plans to deliver submarines to Australia but this topic is not on the agenda of the bilateral strategic stability consultations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"We have some questions related to AUKUS creation, which we have already submitted to the US side. We will ask our Australian colleagues the same questions and we are already voicing this to our UK colleagues," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister specified that Russia wants to learn "how the hypothetical transfer of ship fuel enriched to around 90% matches the non-proliferation requirements and Australia's obligations under its safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

"AUKUS will not be on the agenda of the Russia-US strategic stability negotiations, it will remain in the background," Ryabkov added.

