Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russia Asks for UNSC to Discuss on May 18 Attempted Incursion Into Venezuela - Source

Russia has filed a request for the United Nations Security Council to discuss on May 18 the recently attempted invasion of Venezuela, a source in the council told Sputnik on Friday

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia has filed a request for the United Nations Security Council to discuss on May 18 the recently attempted invasion of Venezuela, a source in the council told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada sent a letter to the Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking that a discussion take place within the UN body regarding the incident.

"Russia has requested that a meeting of the Security Council on the topic of the threat to peace and security is held on the second half of Monday to discuss the attempted incursion in Venezuela," the source said, adding that the meeting was yet to be put on the official schedule.

The request has been confirmed by an additional source.

On May 3, the Venezuelan government said that militants had left Colombia on speed boats and landed in La Guaira, the coastal state just north of Caracas. President Nicolas Maduro claimed that the incursion had been planned to overthrow him. Two US citizens, who work for a Florida-based security company, were among the detained attackers. The United States and Colombia have said that they had nothing to do with the incident.

