Russia Asks Not To 'Overdramatise' Iran's Uranium Enrichment Despite Setback To 2015 Deal

Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Iran's decision to resume enriching uranium up to 20 percent purity, in a break with the 2015 nuclear deal, is regrettable but does not need to be exaggerated, a Russian ambassador to Vienna-based organizations said Monday.

"We aren't enthusiastic about further deviation of Tehran from its commitments under #JCPOA. But there is nothing to overdramatise. The nuclear programme remains fully transparent and verifiable," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

He argued that Iran's decision was predictable in light of a bill that the Iranian parliament passed last month.

The legislation allowed uranium enrichment to pre-2015 levels.

Ulyanov said the move was still reversible and urged signatories to the pact to focus instead on restoring its comprehensive implementation.

Iran began scaling back its commitments to the six-party agreement after the United States pulled out of the accord in 2018, bringing back economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran said it would reverse enrichment if the US came back into the fold.

