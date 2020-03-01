Russia Asks OSCE Media Watchdog to Comment on Latvian Entry Ban for Izvestia Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday asked the media representative at the OSCE regional bloc to comment on Latvia's entry ban for a journalist of the Russian daily Izvestia.

Andrei Zakharov was barred from entering at Riga airport on February 24. The paper said he was stripped of his EU visa for five years after neighboring Estonia labeled him as a national security risk.

"We ask the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, to give his assessment of the decision to limit a journalist's freedom of movement for doing his job," the ministry said in a statement.

The newspaper said Zakharov has angered the Baltic nation's authorities with his coverage of Estonian teachers educating students about the history of the local LGBT community and the government's decision not to mark the 75th anniversary of the Estonian capital's liberation from German troops.