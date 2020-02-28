UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Asks To Postpone UN Disarmament Commission Session Over US Denial Of Visa - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Russia Asks to Postpone UN Disarmament Commission Session Over US Denial of Visa - Envoy

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday called for postponing the session of the UN Disarmament Commission due to the US government's denial to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday called for postponing the session of the UN Disarmament Commission due to the US government's denial to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov.

"So I propose that we postpone this session for a reasonable time. We need to give the US colleagues a little bit more time," Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the Disarmament Commission. "The head of our delegation has not received a visa."

Polyanskiy said the meeting should be postponed until the beginning of the Disarmament Commission's substantive session that is scheduled to be take place in April.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia April Visa Government

Recent Stories

White House Economic Adviser Says Stock Market May ..

48 seconds ago

US Works to Keep UN Arms Embargo on Iran - Special ..

50 seconds ago

Karachi Kings to win their remaining PSL matches; ..

52 seconds ago

Five killers arrested in Lahore

54 seconds ago

Pakistan condoles over death of Turkish soldiers i ..

11 minutes ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates Pakistan embassy's new buil ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.