Russia Asks To Postpone UN Disarmament Commission Session Over US Denial Of Visa - Envoy
Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:15 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday called for postponing the session of the UN Disarmament Commission due to the US government's denial to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov.
"So I propose that we postpone this session for a reasonable time. We need to give the US colleagues a little bit more time," Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the Disarmament Commission. "The head of our delegation has not received a visa."
Polyanskiy said the meeting should be postponed until the beginning of the Disarmament Commission's substantive session that is scheduled to be take place in April.