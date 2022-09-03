UrduPoint.com

Russia Asks UN Chief To Emphasize To US Visa Issuance For Russian UNGA Delegation - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to emphasize to the US government the timely issuance of visas for the Russian delegates and accompanying journalists who are scheduled to participate in United Nations High Level Week later in September, according to a letter obtained by Sputnik.

"In this regard, we would ask you once again to emphasize to the authorities of the United States that they must promptly issue requested visas for all Russian delegates and accompanying persons, including Russian journalists who are to stay in New York for media coverage of our Foreign Minister's visit," the letter said on Friday.

All the necessary applications have been already submitted to the US Embassy in Moscow, the letter added.

