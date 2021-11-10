Russia Asks UN Chief to Launch Arbitration on Issues with US Visas - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urgently launch an arbitration between the United Nations and the United States to resolve the problem with issuing US visas to Russian diplomats, Senior Counsellor and Head of Legal Section at Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sergei Leonidchenko said on Tuesday.

"For more than four years, the Russian delegation has been confronted with problems caused by the failure of the host country (US) to fulfill its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement. This includes systematic refusals to issue entry visas both for the staff of our Permanent Mission and for delegates from the capital and the issue of the Russian diplomatic property confiscated in violation of international law on diplomatic privileges and immunities and restrictions on movement," Leonidchenko said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee.

"This is the case when the conversations have obviously been going on for far too long. In the fourth year of these fruitless discussions, it is time to move on to action. We request the Secretary-General to immediately invoke the arbitration procedure provided for in Section 21 of the Headquarters Agreement."