UrduPoint.com

Russia Asks UN Chief To Launch Arbitration On Issues With US Visas - Mission To UN

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russia Asks UN Chief to Launch Arbitration on Issues with US Visas - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urgently launch an arbitration between the United Nations and the United States to resolve the problem with issuing US visas to Russian diplomats, Senior Counsellor and Head of Legal Section at Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sergei Leonidchenko said on Tuesday.

"For more than four years, the Russian delegation has been confronted with problems caused by the failure of the host country (US) to fulfill its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement. This includes systematic refusals to issue entry visas both for the staff of our Permanent Mission and for delegates from the capital and the issue of the Russian diplomatic property confiscated in violation of international law on diplomatic privileges and immunities and restrictions on movement," Leonidchenko said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee.

"This is the case when the conversations have obviously been going on for far too long. In the fourth year of these fruitless discussions, it is time to move on to action. We request the Secretary-General to immediately invoke the arbitration procedure provided for in Section 21 of the Headquarters Agreement."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

21 minutes ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

1 hour ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

45 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.