Russia Asks UN Commissioner to Address Harassment of Russian Children Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has sent an appeal to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with a request to take measures against the spike of cases of Russian children being harassed and discriminated against in other countries, her office said on Saturday.

"I receive information, with alarming regularity, about bullying, attacks, harassment and other forms of undue influence on Russian and Russian-speaking children," Lvova-Belova wrote.

Children are the most vulnerable population category and need special protection and care, the Russian ombudswoman wrote.

"However, they are now being subjected to threats and violence because of their origin on a par with adults, including in educational institutions, often with the acquiescence or open approval of some countries' authorities," Lvova-Belova noted.

She asked the UN commissioner to take measures and stop all forms of discrimination against Russian and Russian-speaking children, stressing that such attacks against children require not only close attention but also resolute condemnation.

Similar appeals were sent to the Chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, Mikiko Otani, and the Chairperson of the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC), Theoni Koufonikolakou, according to Lvova-Belova's office.

The start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24 prompted a wave of aggression against Russian and Russian-speaking people abroad. Cases were recorded of Russian students expelled from Western universities, as well as Russian athletes and culture figures banned from foreign events.

In early March, Facebook changed its policy on hate speech to allow calls for violence against Russians. Following a backlash over "double standards," the company specified that such calls would be allowed only against "invaders" and only in Ukraine.