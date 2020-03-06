UrduPoint.com
Russia Asks UN Security Council To Discuss Agreements With Turkey On Idlib - Source

Muhammad Irfan Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Russia Asks UN Security Council to Discuss Agreements With Turkey on Idlib - Source

Russia has requested a meeting to inform the UN Security Council about the agreements it reached with Turkey on Syria's Idlib province, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia has requested a meeting to inform the UN Security Council about the agreements it reached with Turkey on Syria's Idlib province, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia requested a meeting to brief the Security Council on the agreements reached with Turkey on Idlib," the source said.

According to the UN Security Council schedule, the meeting will take place 12:15 p.m. (17:15 GMT).

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document to de-escalate tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

