Russia Asks UN Security Council to Vote on Holding US-Proposed Meeting on Ukraine - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday asked the UN Security Council to vote on holding a public meeting on the situation concerning Ukraine proposed by the United States.

"The Russian Federation is asking for a procedural vote on the proposal to hold this meeting on the initiative of the United States," Nebenzia said. "This is not only unacceptable interference in the domestic affairs of our state, but also an attempt to mislead the international community on the situation in the region."