Russia Asks UNSC To Discuss Next Tuesday Implementation Of Minsk Agreements - Deputy Envoy

6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:20 AM

Russia Asks UNSC to Discuss Next Tuesday Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia had requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on February 18 afternoon to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas reconciliation, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"On the fifth anniversary of the Minsk agreements... we requested the presidency of the UN Security Council to arrange for an open briefing on February 18, 2020 in the afternoon to discuss the implementation of these agreements," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

