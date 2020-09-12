WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has asked the State Department not to transfer Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko to another detention facility due to health concerns, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

"The Embassy is not aware of the name, type and regime of the prison to which our compatriot is planned to be transferred," Antonov said in the statement on Friday. "Taking into account the pre-existing conditions that Konstantin Yaroshenko has, we believe that changing the place of serving his sentence may negatively affect his physical and mental state of health. In this regard, at the request of the relatives of the Russian citizen, we sent a diplomatic note to the US Department of State with a request not to change the place of detention of Konstantin Yaroshenko."