Russia Asks US to Halt Supply of Animal Food Additives After Finding GMO Substances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's farming watchdog, Rozzelkhoznadzor, said on Saturday that it had found undeclared genetically modified components in animal feed additive imported from the United States and subsequently asked the US animal health authority to suspend the supplies from next month onward.

"Due to multiple instances of detecting undeclared and unregistered GMO components in US-made products and/or inconsistencies in their amounts, Rozzelkhoznadzor asked the US Veterinary Services to suspend, beginning from March 2, 2021, the shipment of animal feed and feed additives, including plant-based and chemical, as well as derived from microbiological synthesis, whose import requires no veterinary certificates," the watchdog said.

At least one US company Kentucky-based Alltech will be completely prohibited from exporting anything to Russia past the deadline due to its products containing an unregistered GMO component.