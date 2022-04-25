UrduPoint.com

Russia Asks US To Stop Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Russia has sent a diplomatic note to the United States demanding that weapon supplies to Ukraine be stopped, arguing that such a practice does not contribute to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced another $800 million military aid package for Ukraine including more tactical drones, heavy artillery weapons, "dozens" of howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition.

"Washington will supply $800 million worth of weapons to Kiev. This is a huge figure. It does not contribute to finding a diplomatic solution to the situation. Have we passed a note or not? Yes, we have passed this note. We have emphasized the unacceptability of the situation when the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons, and we have demanded that this practice be ended," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Western countries had been arming Ukraine for months prior to the Russian operation. Ukraine has now asked the United States and other NATO countries, as well as the European Union, for more weapons, including air defense and anti-missile systems, fighters, mortars, and automatic weapons.

