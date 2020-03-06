Russia Asks US to Withdraw Extradition Request for Russian National in Spain

Russia has demanded that the United States withdraw an extradition request for Olesya Krasilova, a Russian national detained in Spain, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

"[Russia] demanded in strong terms that the American authorities withdraw the request for the extradition of Krasilova to the United States. We will continue to seek the release of the Russian citizen as soon as possible," Zakharova said a briefing.

The foreign ministry also called on Spain to act according to the law in the Krasilova's case and refuse to extradite the Russian citizen to the US.

Krasilova, an employee of the All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine, an agency of the country's agriculture watchdog, was arrested in Spain in mid-February, possibly following a request by the US, according to the foreign ministry. Krasilova was in Spain for a short business trip and was detained on the Tenerife island.