UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Assesses Activities Of ICC Negatively Over Its Biased Approach - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:16 PM

Russia Assesses Activities of ICC Negatively Over Its Biased Approach - Foreign Minister

Moscow disapproves of the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the international body has repeatedly acted in a biased and unprofessional way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on the ICC's decision to consider a Palestinian appeal related to war crimes allegedly committed by the Israeli military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow disapproves of the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the international body has repeatedly acted in a biased and unprofessional way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on the ICC's decision to consider a Palestinian appeal related to war crimes allegedly committed by the Israeli military.

In early March, an ICC prosecutor said that the court would investigate crimes that were allegedly committed by the Israel Defense Forces in Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank territories, since June 13, 2014. Commenting on the move on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called it biased, saying it undermines chances to settle the situation with Palestinians.

"We assess the activities of this body negatively. And this position is principled and consistent, and it is not limited to any one situation," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart.

According to the minister, the ICC demonstrated more than once its political bias, unprofessionalism, and even misunderstanding of some norms of international law, as well as made mistakes in the application of international law.

"All this against the background of very low efficiency of [the ICC's] work and very high costs of its activities. We must also keep this in mind. Not only Russia but many countries have rightfully criticized the International Criminal Court," Lavrov said, adding that the international body had discredited itself and the mission entrusted to it.

Palestine requested that the ICC investigate crimes allegedly committed on its territory by Israel back in May 2018. In December 2019, the prosecutor's office established that there was a reasonable basis to proceed with investigations into certain cases under the Rome Statute criteria.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip. The 1993 Oslo Accords and a subsequent agreement for the West Bank city of Hebron effectively divided the West Bank into separate zones controlled by Israeli settlers and the Palestinian Authority.

Related Topics

ICC Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza Bank Jerusalem Rome Oslo March May June December Criminals 2018 2019 All Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..

27 minutes ago

National Assembly body rejects baseless report of ..

27 minutes ago

PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for ..

27 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A result

30 minutes ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

2 hours ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.