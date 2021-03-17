Russia Assesses Activities of ICC Negatively Over Its Biased Approach - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow disapproves of the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the international body has repeatedly acted in a biased and unprofessional way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on the ICC's decision to consider a Palestinian appeal related to war crimes allegedly committed by the Israeli military.

In early March, an ICC prosecutor said that the court would investigate crimes that were allegedly committed by the Israel Defense Forces in Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank territories, since June 13, 2014. Commenting on the move on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called it biased, saying it undermines chances to settle the situation with Palestinians.

"We assess the activities of this body negatively. And this position is principled and consistent, and it is not limited to any one situation," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart.

According to the minister, the ICC demonstrated more than once its political bias, unprofessionalism, and even misunderstanding of some norms of international law, as well as made mistakes in the application of international law.

"All this against the background of very low efficiency of [the ICC's] work and very high costs of its activities. We must also keep this in mind. Not only Russia but many countries have rightfully criticized the International Criminal Court," Lavrov said, adding that the international body had discredited itself and the mission entrusted to it.

Palestine requested that the ICC investigate crimes allegedly committed on its territory by Israel back in May 2018. In December 2019, the prosecutor's office established that there was a reasonable basis to proceed with investigations into certain cases under the Rome Statute criteria.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip. The 1993 Oslo Accords and a subsequent agreement for the West Bank city of Hebron effectively divided the West Bank into separate zones controlled by Israeli settlers and the Palestinian Authority.