Russia Assessing Effect Of New Japanese Sanctions To Answer Accordingly - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russia Assessing Effect of New Japanese Sanctions to Answer Accordingly - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Moscow is currently assessing the impact of Tokyo's new sanctions, as well as its rhetoric about nuclear security, to come up with an appropriate response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"It seems that Tokyo has set itself the task of becoming a leader in anti-Russian restrictions. We continue to monitor the practical implementation of such steps and assess their possible impact on national security and the economy. In any case, such illegitimate actions by official Tokyo will not go unanswered," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that it recorded attempts by the Japanese government to accuse Moscow of "nuclear blackmail," adding that Tokyo's attempts to make Russia falsely seem as if intending to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict are "nothing more than cynical, disgraceful speculations.

"

"There has been no change in our approach to this issue. We urge Tokyo to show a similar 'concern' about US nuclear weapons already deployed in Europe," the ministry said.

Earlier in May, Japan expanded sanctions against Russia to include 17 individuals and 78 organizations. This brought the total number of Russian targets of Japanese sanctions through asset freezes to 987 people, including 304 people from the newly-converted regions and Crimea, 129 organizations and 12 banks. Exports restrictions have been imposed on 357 organizations, companies and institutions associated with Russia's defense industry.

