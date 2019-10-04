UrduPoint.com
Russia-Assisted Creation Of Chinese Missile Early Warning System To Finish Timely- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:31 PM

Russia-Assisted Creation of Chinese Missile Early Warning System to Finish Timely- Kremlin

China's new ballistic missile early warning system, which is being created with Russia's assistance, will be completed in due time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) China's new ballistic missile early warning system, which is being created with Russia's assistance, will be completed in due time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was helping Beijing to create this system, expected to increase China's defense capabilities significantly.

"In due time," Peskov told reporters, when asked when the system would be completed.

