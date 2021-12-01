UrduPoint.com

Russia Assists Tajikistan In Security Matters Amid Tough Situation In Afghanistan - Putin

Russia is rendering aid to Tajikistan in security issues amid the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is rendering aid to Tajikistan in security issues amid the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the difficult situation in neighboring Afghanistan, Russia is assisting its Tajik friends in the field of security, including through the modernization program of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan," Putin said at a ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials at the Kremlin.

The Taliban (organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan in early September and set up a new government, plunging the nation into a deeper economic and humanitarian crisis and prompting many to flee abroad.

Neighboring nations, including Tajikistan, Iran, and Pakistan, among others, have been under the pressure of absorbing migrants.

Moreover, the Taliban authorities are struggling to effectively deal with terrorists, as Afghan funds have been blocked and the banking system disrupted by the West.

