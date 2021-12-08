Russia Assumes That All Concerns About NATO Expansion Will Be Heard - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia assumes that all its concerns about NATO enlargement will be heard, it cannot but think about the consequences of the alliance's expansion, otherwise it would be criminal inaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We assume that our concerns, at least this time, will be heard.

Until now, over the previous decades, we have constantly spoke about our concerns and asked not to do so, but, nevertheless, NATO infrastructure inevitably approached our borders. And now we see missile defense systems in Poland and Romania," Putin said at a press conference after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"We have every reason to believe that the same will happen if Ukraine is admitted to NATO, but this time on Ukrainian territory. Well, how can we not think about it? It would be a criminal inaction on our part to watch what is happening there," the Russian leader added.