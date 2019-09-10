UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia At 'Advanced Stage' In Preparation Of Response To US Missile Development - Grushko

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Russia At 'Advanced Stage' in Preparation of Response to US Missile Development - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia is at an "advanced stage" in the preparation of an adequate response to US tests of medium-range missiles, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier that the US missile tests conducted on August 18 confirm previous information that Washington is developing weapons previously prohibited by the INF Treaty (terminated on August 2). Putin stressed that Russia did not intend to get involved in the new arms race, and instructed the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other relevant government bodies to prepare a symmetrical response to the US move.

"The interdepartmental work is underway, it is not completed, but nevertheless it is well into an advanced stage," Grushko told reporters in response to the question of when a list of specific measures would be submitted to the president.

"The main thing is that Russia has the necessary technical and research capability that allows it to quickly find an adequate response to any threat associated with missile tests and possible deployment in different geographical regions," Grushko stressed. 

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin August Government Race

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

56 minutes ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.