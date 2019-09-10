Russia At 'Advanced Stage' in Preparation of Response to US Missile Development - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia is at an "advanced stage" in the preparation of an adequate response to US tests of medium-range missiles, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier that the US missile tests conducted on August 18 confirm previous information that Washington is developing weapons previously prohibited by the INF Treaty (terminated on August 2). Putin stressed that Russia did not intend to get involved in the new arms race, and instructed the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other relevant government bodies to prepare a symmetrical response to the US move.

"The interdepartmental work is underway, it is not completed, but nevertheless it is well into an advanced stage," Grushko told reporters in response to the question of when a list of specific measures would be submitted to the president.

"The main thing is that Russia has the necessary technical and research capability that allows it to quickly find an adequate response to any threat associated with missile tests and possible deployment in different geographical regions," Grushko stressed.