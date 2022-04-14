UrduPoint.com

Russia At UN Urges West To Lift Sanctions On Moscow To Avoid Global Food Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Western countries should lift unilateral sanctions on Russia if they really want to avoid a global food crisis, Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Thursday

"If you really want to help the world avoid a food crisis, lift your unilateral sanctions, and poorer countries will feel the difference. If you are not ready for this, then do not engage in demagoguery and do not try to mislead everyone," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting.

He stated that the main factor of instability today is not the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, but sanctions imposed on the country.

These sanctions are "intended to rupture supply chains and financial channels in paying for any supplies from Russia, except for energy needed by the West," the dipomat noted.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting earlier in the day, US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Russian operation in Ukraine had exacerbated the already fragile food situation in Yemen.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

