Russia Attaches Great Importance to 2020 NPT Review Conference - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia attaches great importance to the 2020 Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and wants its participants to focus on search for consensus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia attaches great importance to the 2020 Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and wants its participants to focus on search for consensus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation attaches particular importance to the successful holding of the next review conference next year within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons the most important international legal instrument in the field of non-proliferation and disarmament," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

He noted that the results of the conference would influence "the main guidelines for interaction in this area at least for the next five-year cycle," expressing the belief that participants of the meeting should focus on ways to achieve consensus.