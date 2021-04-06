UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Attaches Great Importance To Military Presence In Arctic - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia Attaches Great Importance to Military Presence in Arctic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia's presence in the Arctic region is an integral part of its military policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, stressing that Russia cannot ignore this important region, especially given that the US maintains presence there as well.

On April 5, CNN released a report about Russia's "unprecedented military might in the Arctic", substantiating the statement with satellite images of Russia's new and modernized facilities in the region. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby assured that the US was closely monitoring Russia's activities in the Arctic and was committed to protecting its national interests.

"Indeed, the supreme commander-in-chief [of the Russian armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin] sees Russia's military presence in the Arctic as an absolutely integral part of our military posture.

The Arctic zone is a highly important region of the Russian Federation, this is related to our borders and our economic zone. The economic potential is growing every year. You know that we have great development plans in the Arctic zone, this is being implemented consistently," Peskov told reporters.

"As for concerns of our American colleagues, one should remember that the US has never rejected presence in the Arctic zone, its attention to the Arctic zone has never become weaker. We have always kept this in mind and we have always assumed that we should not ignore this highly important region," Peskov continued.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

9 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.