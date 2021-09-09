Russia Attaches Great Importance to Strategic Partnership With Tajikistan- Putin to Rahmon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence on Thursday, noting that Moscow attaches great importance to the bilateral alliance and strategic partnership.

"Your country is successfully advancing on the path of socioeconomic development, it plays a constructive role in addressing important issues on the regional and international agenda. We attach great importance to the relations of alliance and strategic partnership with Tajikistan," Putin's letter, released by the Kremlin, read.

Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Tajikistan would further boost their bilateral cooperation and interaction within international bodies such as the anniversary of Tajikistan's independence, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.