UrduPoint.com

Russia Attacks Places Of Concentration Of Ukrainian Forces' Operational Reserves- Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces carried out missile strikes on the places of concentration of operational reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"(On Monday night), the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out group strikes with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons at places where operational reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces are concentrated, as well as at a warehouse of ammunition and foreign-made weapons. All assigned objects are hit. The target of the attack was reached," the ministry said in a statement.

