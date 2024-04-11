Russia attacks Ukraine energy sites, Kharkiv overnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Russia on Thursday launched a "massive" aerial attack on Ukraine, Kyiv said, hitting the northeastern city of Kharkiv again and targeting energy facilities across the country.

Russia has launched some of the biggest air campaigns on Ukraine in recent weeks, more than two years into its invasion.

Moscow has heavily attacked Ukraine's energy facilities, reviving a tactic it used through last winter on a country exhausted by war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia fired more than 40 missiles and 40 drones at sites in central, eastern and western Ukraine, including the Kyiv region.

Officials have so far not reported any deaths.

Zelensky said Moscow was hitting "critical infrastructure", with various regions reporting that power stations and gas distribution centres had been targeted.

The Ukrainian leader also condemned another "vile missile attack" on Kharkiv, a day after three people were killed in the northeastern city, pounded by Moscow in recent months.

"Russian terrorists once again targeted critical infrastructure," Zelensky said, adding that not all the missiles had been shot down.

In the Kyiv region, a power station was set on fire. Authorities urged locals to close their windows.

The southern Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions and the western region of Lviv were also hit, officials said.

Zelensky urged Ukraine's Western partners not to "turn a blind eye" to what was happening and to provide Kyiv with more air defence systems.

His call came as he travelled to Lithuania -- one of Kyiv's staunchest allies against Russia.

Ukraine has been suffering from a lack of men and ammunition in recent months and has been weakened by the blocking in the US Congress of key US military aid.

Russia, meanwhile, has been emboldened by some limited success on the front and the wavering of some Western support for Ukraine.