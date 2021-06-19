UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, AU Troika Yet To Decide On Time, Venue Of Next Russia-Africa Summit - Djibouti

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Russia, AU Troika Yet to Decide on Time, Venue of Next Russia-Africa Summit - Djibouti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russia and the so-called troika of the African Union (the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa and Senegal) will soon start discussing the time and venue of the next Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 2022, Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik.

"The second summit will take place in Africa in 2022.

We have not decided yet on the country and the exact time when the summit will be held but there are discussions now between the Russian Federation and what we call the troika of the African Union. The actual chair of the African Union, this is the DRC, and the former chair and the coming chair ... South Africa and Senegal. The three countries, Russia and the African Union Commission will have discussions soon so that they decide on which country will host the second summit and when exactly," Youssouf said.

Related Topics

Africa Russia South Africa Senegal Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Recent Stories

 India’s top athlete Milkha Singh” passes aw ..

10 minutes ago

PM says they will not provide bases to the US for ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.