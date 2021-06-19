Russia, AU Troika Yet to Decide on Time, Venue of Next Russia-Africa Summit - Djibouti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russia and the so-called troika of the African Union (the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa and Senegal) will soon start discussing the time and venue of the next Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 2022, Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik.

"The second summit will take place in Africa in 2022.

We have not decided yet on the country and the exact time when the summit will be held but there are discussions now between the Russian Federation and what we call the troika of the African Union. The actual chair of the African Union, this is the DRC, and the former chair and the coming chair ... South Africa and Senegal. The three countries, Russia and the African Union Commission will have discussions soon so that they decide on which country will host the second summit and when exactly," Youssouf said.