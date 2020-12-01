Russia, Austria Agree to Create Working Group on Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober agreed to create a working group on the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the press service for the Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministers held talks on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the format of a video conference,

"The ministers agreed to create a working group for the treatment of patients with the new COVID-19 infection, as well as a working group for T cells tests," the statement said.

The parties exchanged information on the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection, and discussed organizational, sanitary and medical measures taken by both countries in this regard, according to the press service.