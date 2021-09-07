VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Moscow and Vienna have agreed to intensify dialogue at the level of parliaments, Wolfgang Sobotka, the president of the Austrian National Council (lower house of the national parliament), told Sputnik on Tuesday following his meeting with Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko.

"We had a very interesting conversation, this is not the first time we met. We exchanged views on how to intensify dialogue, including between parliamentarians. In particular, the parliaments gained significant experience of law adoption during the pandemic, [we discussed] the way it happened and how quickly it happened," Sobotka said on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.