Russia, Austria To Boost Cooperation On Counterterrorism - Ambassador In Vienna
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia and Austria will boost cooperation on counterterrorism, Russian Ambassador in Vienna said Tuesday, following a deadly attack in the Austrian capital.
"What Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said in his telegram ”the readiness for close cooperation on the fight against terrorism, I think this will receive a new impetus in our bilateral relationship. And we are already implementing this idea," the ambassador said as aired on Pervy channel.