Russia Authorizes Arrival Of Around 1,000 Afghans - Center For Afghan Diasporas

The Russian authorities authorized the arrival of around 1,000 Afghans, including those holding Russian citizenship or residence permit, and students, Ghulam Mohammad Jalal, who heads the Russian Center for Afghan Diasporas, told Sputnik

"We have received an answer regarding some categories: ...

first, people of Afghan origin who have Russian citizenship, second, students who studied in Russia but are currently staying in Afghanistan, third, people who worked for some commercial bodies and have a Russian labor permit and a corresponding visa, fourth, persons who have a residence permit," Jalal said.

Representatives of these four categories will leave for Russia as soon as the Kabul airport opens, Jalal added, noting that their number reaches "one thousand or slightly more."

