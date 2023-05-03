UrduPoint.com

Russia Authorizes Rosatom's Subsidiary To Ship 30% Enriched Nuclear Fuel To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian government said on Tuesday that it has authorized Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, to export to China fresh nuclear fuel containing up to 30.4% of the U-235 isotope.

According to the document published on the Official internet Portal of Legal Information, the Russian Federal Service for Technical and Export Control will be authorized to issue licenses for TVEL to export this kind of fuel until April 12, 2026.

The two countries have been cooperating extensively in the peaceful use of atomic energy, including the construction of fast neutron nuclear reactors.

Such reactors require fuel that is relatively rich in U-235 when compared to that required for a thermal-neutron reactor.

Moscow and Beijing are building together a pilot CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor, which will be part of the first unit of the Xiapu nuclear power plant that has been under construction since 2017. In June 2018, the two countries signed several nuclear cooperation agreements, including an intergovernmental agreement to build the CFR-600 reactor and a framework contract on supplying equipment and fuel for the project.

