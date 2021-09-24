(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Russian General Prosecutor's Office is awaiting a response from the Canadian Justice Ministry on its request to transfer materials related to war crimes committed by the Nazis in the city of Yeysk during World War II, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Justice of Canada on the request for the transfer of materials within the framework of the criminal case on the mass murder of orphans from an orphanage in the city of Yeysk in 1942," Stepanov said.