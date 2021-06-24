Russia Awaiting Details on Proposed Summit With EU - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Moscow is unaware of the agenda of the possible Russia-EU summit, proposed by France and Germany, and awaits details, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Of course, we heard about the French and German proposal to hold a Russia-EU summit.

We are unaware of any other details. What will be discussed, what agenda there will be ... We do not know if other EU member states agree. So, our colleagues should explain what they mean and what they want," Lavorv said at a briefing in Moscow.

Moscow does not understand how the idea of the summit fits in with Brussels' policy, the diplomat added.