Russia Awaiting Iran's Offers On New Cooperation Agreement - Ambassador

Moscow hopes to receive proposals from Iran on a new comprehensive cooperation agreement in the near future, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik

The agreement outlining the basic principles of the bilateral relations was signed on March 12, 2001, and automatically extended for five years earlier in 2021, the diplomat recalled.

"The Iranian side expressed a desire to update this deal, and we accepted the offer. It was agreed at the level of foreign ministers that Iranian partners will submit their drafts to us. We hope that we will receive this as soon as possible. We reaffirm our readiness for a substantive dialogue," Dzhagaryan said.

