Moscow expects a response from the Zambian authorities on the text of the Intergovernmental Agreement on a visa-free regime in order to sign the document next year, Russian Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev told Sputnik

"The proposal to sign an Intergovernmental Agreement on a visa-free regime for mutual trips of Zambian citizens and citizens of the Russian Federation was made by the speaker of Russia's upper house, Valentina Matvienko, in a conversation with President Edgar Lungu during her official visit to the Republic of Zambia and was positively received by the Zambian side. Now, the text of the corresponding agreement worked out by the Russian competent authorities is at the final stage of consideration by the other side," Boldyrev said. "We hope to receive a response by the end of this year, making it possible to sign it in 2021."

Boldyrev pointed out that the tourism sector plays an important role in the life of Zambians.

"In addition to the world-famous Victoria Falls, which is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site and logistically conveniently located, Zambia is known as a safari country and a great place for watching animals," he explained. "From October to April a large number of migratory birds nest here, from October to December, in the Kasanka National Park there is a major migration of mammals in the world � more than 10 million palm fruit bats settle in the park.

At the beginning of a rainy season, Liuwa Plains National Park becomes the site of the second largest wildebeest migration (after the Serengeti Park in Tanzania)."

Moreover, the diplomat said, national parks such as South Luangwa and Lower Zambezi are featured year after year on the lists of the world's best wildlife excursion routes.

"According to Zambia's Ministry of Tourism, about 1 million foreigners visit the country annually (of which 26% for recreation), while the tourism industry brings Zambia $1.8 billion or 6.7% of the country's GDP," Boldyrev noted. "In the medium term, Zambia plans to take the lead in eco-tourism."

In the beginning of November, Zambia's Ambassador Shadreck Luwita told Sputnik that Zambia and Russia were considering ending mutual visa requirements for travelers to promote tourism after they lifted curbs for diplomatic staff in July.

A plan to allow visa-free travel between the two countries was put on hold over the lockdown alongside other programs outlined after the first Russia-Africa summit in October of last year.

Luwita said the southern African country had a lot of potential for tourism growth and was looking to partner up with Russian travel agencies to alert travelers to the possibility of going to Zambia.