MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia expects confirmation from the United States of the participation of US president's special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the meetings of the "expanded troika" and the "Moscow format" on Afghanistan, which will be held on October 19 and 20 in Moscow, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We are waiting for confirmation from Washington," Kabulov said, answering the relevant question.

Earlier on Friday, Kabulov said that a meeting of the "expanded troika" on Afghanistan with the participation of Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan would be held in Moscow on October 19. The next meeting in the "Moscow format" on Afghanistan is scheduled for October 20. The Taliban delegation (the movement is recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) confirmed that it would take part in it.