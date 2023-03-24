UrduPoint.com

Russia Awaits Immediate Launch Of UN-US Arbitration On Visas, Freedom Of Movement - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia Awaits Immediate Launch of UN-US Arbitration on Visas, Freedom of Movement - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russia expects special arbitration between the United States and the United Nations to resolve the issue of Washington not issuing visas to Russian diplomats, a member of the Russian mission to the world body, Sergei Leonidchenko, said on Thursday.

"In this regard, we look forward to the immediate activation of the mechanism specifically provided for such situations in Section 21 of the Headquarters Agreement: UN-US Arbitration," Leonidchenko said in a statement.

