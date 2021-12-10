UrduPoint.com

Russia Awaits NATO Reaction To Proposal To Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects NATO to respond to proposals to resume a regular dialogue between the military through Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow expects NATO to respond to proposals to resume a regular dialogue between the military through Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We also insist on receiving a specific NATO response to our earlier proposals to reduce tensions in Europe, including, in particular: withdrawing areas of operational exercises at an agreed distance from the Russia-NATO contact line; agreeing on the maximum distance of convergence of warships and aircraft to prevent dangerous military activities, primarily in the Baltic and Black Sea regions," the statement says.

Moscow insists on receiving a NATO reaction to the proposal to "resume a regular dialogue between defense ministries along the Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines," the ministry added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe From

Recent Stories

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

7 minutes ago
 No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI ..

No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

7 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

7 minutes ago
 US Designates Two Heads of Akrestsina Detention Ce ..

US Designates Two Heads of Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus - Blinken

1 minute ago
 UK Announces New Sanctions Against Myanmar Militar ..

UK Announces New Sanctions Against Myanmar Military

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.