Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expects NATO to respond to proposals to resume a regular dialogue between the military through Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow expects NATO to respond to proposals to resume a regular dialogue between the military through Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We also insist on receiving a specific NATO response to our earlier proposals to reduce tensions in Europe, including, in particular: withdrawing areas of operational exercises at an agreed distance from the Russia-NATO contact line; agreeing on the maximum distance of convergence of warships and aircraft to prevent dangerous military activities, primarily in the Baltic and Black Sea regions," the statement says.

Moscow insists on receiving a NATO reaction to the proposal to "resume a regular dialogue between defense ministries along the Russia-US and Russia-NATO lines," the ministry added.