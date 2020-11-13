Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before Congratulating Winner - Lavrov

It is only natural to wait for the announcement of official results of US presidential election before sending congratulations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) It is only natural to wait for the announcement of official results of US presidential election before sending congratulations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"With regard to congratulations, I wonder why so much attention is being paid to this issue. Congratulations are usually sent after the election results are officially announced. This has not happened in the United States," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that the only preliminary results so far available have compiled by US media and social networks.

"If it is in someone's tradition to send congratulations based on such grounds, we can do nothing about it. But our approach is different. It is necessary to wait for the official announcement of the outcome," Lavrov said.

Although the official results of the November 3 US presidential election are still lacking, projections of major US media showed this past Saturday that Democrat candidate Joe Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to claim victory, which he eventually did. Incumbent President Donald Trump has denied his defeat and claimed massive electoral fraud.