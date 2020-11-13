UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before Congratulating Winner - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:38 AM

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before Congratulating Winner - Lavrov

It is only natural to wait for the announcement of official results of US presidential election before sending congratulations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) It is only natural to wait for the announcement of official results of US presidential election before sending congratulations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"With regard to congratulations, I wonder why so much attention is being paid to this issue. Congratulations are usually sent after the election results are officially announced. This has not happened in the United States," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that the only preliminary results so far available have compiled by US media and social networks.

"If it is in someone's tradition to send congratulations based on such grounds, we can do nothing about it. But our approach is different. It is necessary to wait for the official announcement of the outcome," Lavrov said.

Although the official results of the November 3 US presidential election are still lacking, projections of major US media showed this past Saturday that Democrat candidate Joe Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to claim victory, which he eventually did. Incumbent President Donald Trump has denied his defeat and claimed massive electoral fraud.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump United States November Media

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

56 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

32 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

32 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

3 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

32 minutes ago

No room for Covid patients in Belgrade: minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.