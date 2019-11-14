UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Awaits Reactions Of Int'l Organizations On Ukraine's Cases Against Solovyov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Russia Awaits Reactions of Int'l Organizations on Ukraine's Cases Against Solovyov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia awaits the reactions of high-profile international organizations in relation to the cases Ukraine opened against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged infringement on Kiev's territorial integrity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We have sent the corresponding documents to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media [Harlem] Desir. A high-profile journalism society has already expressed concern over the SBU's [Security Service of Ukraine] decision, and has prepared a corresponding letter to Ukraine's Attorney General through the Russian Union of Journalists. We will also monitor the development of the situation and are awaiting a clear, unequivocal reaction from high-profile international structures," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Media From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

27 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

27 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

27 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.