MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia awaits the reactions of high-profile international organizations in relation to the cases Ukraine opened against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged infringement on Kiev's territorial integrity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We have sent the corresponding documents to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media [Harlem] Desir. A high-profile journalism society has already expressed concern over the SBU's [Security Service of Ukraine] decision, and has prepared a corresponding letter to Ukraine's Attorney General through the Russian Union of Journalists. We will also monitor the development of the situation and are awaiting a clear, unequivocal reaction from high-profile international structures," Zakharova said at a briefing.