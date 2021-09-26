Russia Awaits Response to Proposed Convention Against Chemical Terrorism - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia is waiting for a response to its proposal to craft a convention on the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We are also waiting for a reaction to the Russian initiative to develop a convention on the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism," Lavrov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.