MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian specialists are awaiting specified requirements from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the opportunity to localize shipbuilding in Abu Dhabi, the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Russian shipbuilding experts visited the port, industrial zone and shipyards in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to explore the possibility of localizing the construction of Russian ships in the UAE.

"The Emirati side arranged a visit to three shipyards: Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Fattan Holding Investment.

Representatives of USC JSC [United Shipbuilding Corporation] and JSC 'SSTC' [Shipbuilding & Shiprepair Technology Center] familiarized themselves with their [UAE's] capabilities, conducted express tests at shipyards. The Emirates expressed interest in updating its passenger fleet. At the moment, the UAE side is expected to clarify the technical requirements for ships," the press service said.

The spokesperson added that it was also agreed that a memorandum would be prepared on the exchange of students and instructors between institutions of both countries to conduct educational programs in the field of shipbuilding.