UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russia expects a reaction from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in response to Washington's decision to restrict the movement of UN-accredited Russian diplomats, Sergey Leonidchenko, the head of the legal reference office of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday.

Leonidchenko noted that the US "introduced new restrictions on the freedom of movement of the staff of the (Russian) Permanent Mission and Russian employees of the UN Secretariat" in December 2022.

"Notification procedure for trips outside the so-called '25-mile zone' was arbitrarily changed to permissive.

Moreover, since December last year, absolutely all of our employees have been denied any trips outside this zone without explanation," the Russian diplomat said in a statement.

The diplomat added that the Russian side "has not heard any response" from Guterres or the UN's legal adviser regarding this issue and expects both to "to take a position on this arbitrary action on the part of the host country and take effective action to cancel this decision."